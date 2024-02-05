Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.9% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.31. 1,162,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,726. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $498.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

