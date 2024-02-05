Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFG stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,584 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

