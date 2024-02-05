Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 81,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
EELV traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $23.43. 11,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,672. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $779.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
