Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

