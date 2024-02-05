JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $72.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

