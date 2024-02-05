JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $46.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

SLGN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

