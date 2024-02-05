JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

