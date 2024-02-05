JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 142,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 50,740 shares.The stock last traded at $52.93 and had previously closed at $53.39.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $895,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

