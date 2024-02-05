JRM Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.