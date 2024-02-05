JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 600 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 0.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. 1,289,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,261. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,683.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.