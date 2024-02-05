Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $739.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $739.61 million and $12.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.