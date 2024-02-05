Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 40,215 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up about 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,448 shares of company stock worth $670,119 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 767,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,110. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

