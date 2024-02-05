Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

