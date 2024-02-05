Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,473 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Griffon worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Griffon by 829.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 113.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 381,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Stock Up 0.9 %

GFF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $59.67. 277,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,455. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

