Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $13,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,995. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:INSW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 284,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

