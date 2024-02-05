Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,513 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 1.4% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,764,000 after buying an additional 593,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 970,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 1,251,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

