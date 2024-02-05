Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REZ traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $60.64 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.