Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Black Hills worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.81. 244,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,140. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

