Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of Argan worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Argan by 123.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Argan by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argan by 73.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Argan by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Argan stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 14,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

