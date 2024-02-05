Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $578 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.