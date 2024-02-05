Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Victory Capital worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 85.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. 155,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

