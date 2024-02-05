Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 17,241 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,973. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

