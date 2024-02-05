Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 33,831 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,831 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up about 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Primo Water worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,419,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 860,380 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.