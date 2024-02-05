Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,972 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.82. 105,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,055. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.