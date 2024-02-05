Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,958. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALU. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.