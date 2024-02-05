Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.83. 329,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,325. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.86. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

