Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Perrigo worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after buying an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.53 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.