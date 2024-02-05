KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a current ratio of 384.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $828.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -573.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

