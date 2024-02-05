Klaytn (KLAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.05 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $677.29 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,892,776,679 coins and its circulating supply is 3,487,987,451 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Klaytn is an enterprise-grade blockchain platform designed to provide a user-friendly experience to millions. It combines features of public and private blockchains through a hybrid design, offering decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability. Created by GroundX, a subsidiary of Kakao, Klaytn aims to capture value using blockchain technology for businesses and entrepreneurs. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package with various solutions and services, including L2 solutions, smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, and more. To use Klaytn, users connect via an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask, and it supports EVM for interoperability. Klaytn’s unique governance involves a Governance Council with leading enterprises and DAOs, ensuring decentralization and performance for large-scale applications.”

