L2 Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $103.59 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

