L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

