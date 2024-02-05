L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 909.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $248.33 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

