L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 18,497 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

