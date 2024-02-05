Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Coursera worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 13.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 41.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,191,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera Stock Down 4.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of COUR stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

