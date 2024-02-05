Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $144.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $148.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

