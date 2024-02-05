Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 187.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

