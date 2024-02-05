Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 268.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Children’s Place worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $672,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 23.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PLCE stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

