Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.39 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,148 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

