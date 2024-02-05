Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $996,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Livent by 25.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

Shares of Livent stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Livent

Livent Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.