Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 33,420 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

VNO opened at $25.90 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust



Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

