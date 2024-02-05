Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 74,289 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 74,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.