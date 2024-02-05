Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

DexCom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $120.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

