Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.89. Lavoro shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 1,491 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LVRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

