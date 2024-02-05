Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth about $256,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

