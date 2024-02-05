LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

LendingTree Trading Down 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Shares of TREE stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 253.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 103,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

