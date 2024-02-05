Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $414.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $414.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $419.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $458.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

