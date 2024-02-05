Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.