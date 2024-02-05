Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 209,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 107,196 shares.The stock last traded at $64.42 and had previously closed at $66.64.
The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
