Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 159,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 227,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

