Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 159,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 227,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
