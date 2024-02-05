Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Livent by 25.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE LTHM remained flat at $16.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

